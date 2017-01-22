Severe weather causes damage in Henry County

The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots into a car occupied by his wife and two children.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots into a car occupied by his wife and two children.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education hosted its second of three community forums Tuesday evening to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system. The meeting took place at Lanier High School.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education hosted its second of three community forums Tuesday evening to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system. The meeting took place at Lanier High School.More >>
The White House is set to name Randolph Alles as the new director of the Secret Service.More >>
The White House is set to name Randolph Alles as the new director of the Secret Service.More >>
A man out of jail on bond in a high-profile rape case in Elmore County has been arrested again, this time in Montgomery.More >>
A man out of jail on bond in a high-profile rape case in Elmore County has been arrested again, this time in Montgomery.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.More >>
Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.More >>