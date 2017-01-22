Severe weather causes damage in Henry County

For most of the Wiregrass, it was just a lot of rain and wind during this last round of storms on Sunday.

Out in Henry County off County Road 6, a string of homes saw a little more damage.

Henry County residents Jimmy and Martee Walden's yard had several trees uprooted and sustained some damage to their house and roof.

The couple said they heard the storm coming and were able to make it to their safe space in time before the storms rolled through.

After the storm passed, the Walden's realized how destructive the storm was, but were relieved no one was injured. Neighbors and friends from around the area soon arrived at their house and immediately began cleanup efforts.

While it will take a while to get things back to normal, the Walden's are thankful it wasn't any worse.

"My husband went out back to look towards the south," said Martee Walden. "He came up under the carport to come inside for us to go to our safe place and it happened in like two seconds. It's a house and its trees and it's a lot of work afterward, but we're here."

In the Walden's yard after the storm were two trees that formed a cross. They are calling it a sign of divine intervention.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.