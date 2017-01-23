Amanda: Severe storms are gone, but the gusty winds remain

What a weekend it was across not only Alabama but the entire Southeast... multiple waves of showers and storms left its mark on our friends in Mississippi and Georgia. Luckily for us, we did not see the worst of it. Either way, several rounds of severe weather have come and gone across our state, and we are continuing to get reports of damage in from both you the viewers and the National Weather Service offices that serve our counties. Now that the bulk of the system has left our area, we are very happy to look ahead to our forecast that does not include a whole lot of storm activity.

Today: The surface front that moved through the region on Sunday that had a distinct area of low pressure circling behind it has moved out of Alabama, but it hasn't traveled far; as of this morning it can be found north of us in parts of Tennessee, but it will continue to slide towards the east as the day progresses. As it does so, the clouds we are waking up to early this morning will start to decrease in coverage.

The big story of the day will be the wind... a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 pm this evening for every county in Alabama. Strong and gusty winds will continue throughout the afternoon with sustained measurements between 15-25 mph and gusts even higher than that (30+ mph possible). Already weak branches and tree could cause issues today as the soil is already very saturated. As the wind ushers in cooler and drier air, you will feel the difference in the temperature; highs only climb close to the 60° mark for many with it feeling colder than it actually is thanks to the wind.

Tonight: The breezy conditions from the day will likely not follow us into the evening... combined with a clear sky, the calm air will be able to effectively cool off. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 30s for many spots, which is pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Midweek Rain?: Tuesday will be the pick of the week for sure... sunshine dominates and temperatures are comfortable in the low/mid-60s. Southerly flow will start to come back into the mix by late Tuesday, so more moisture will build back in ahead of an approaching frontal boundary that arrive to Alabama by Wednesday. Since the atmosphere really won't have too much time to recovery from the busy past few days, I think we just see an isolated to scattered rain chance for the day on Wednesday and even into early Thursday. Highs will max out in the low 70s by midweek and then take a tumble the next day back to more seasonable 50s.

Return on "Winter": Well, at least by Alabama standards... once we get back into a more consistently drier pattern, our temperatures will start to drop. Highs for the end of the workweek and the weekend look to remain in the low/mid-50s. Overnight lows will start to drop into the 30s and then below freezing by the weekend.

