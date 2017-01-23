Montgomery prepares for food trucks to use public right of way

Signs will go up soon in downtown Montgomery's new designated zones where Food Trucks will be allowed to operate.

The city council unanimously approved an ordinance last week authorizing food trucks to operate in the public right-of-way. Currently, food trucks are allowed to operate on private property only.

“The public brought it to our attention that the want was there,” said Steve Jones, General Services Director for the City of Montgomery. “Birmingham, Mobile and other cities around do that, so we wanted to mirror what they’re doing and bring it to Montgomery.”

The signs going up will designate two spots on Ripley street between the Alabama State House and the Folsom Building and three spots at the corner of Jackson and Monroe streets in the old State House Inn parking lot.

“We’ve got over 25,000 people that work in downtown Montgomery daily,” Jones said. “So we’re going to start with five. If the need grows then we’ll grow with it, and we hope it does."

Those spots will be available to food trucks on a first come, first served basis. The city's resolution also puts in place some qualifications and requirements food truck operators must meet before they can do business.

“You have to have a business license, the Health Department has to approve what you do,” said Jones.

“One of the big things we want to make sure of is that when the food trucks are here, they are manned, they have people in them. That’s one of the things that we are going to require and we are going to monitor that,” Jones said. “What we don’t want is a truck to just get here at 5 in the morning, and sit in a space until noon so they can do the lunchtime service. We want it to be actively open when the vehicles are there.”

The mayor still has to sign the resolution, and then it's reviewed before it will go into effect. So it's expected to be the first of February before we start seeing

food trucks downtown.

