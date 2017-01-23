NWS continues to confirm weekend tornadoes in multiple AL counties

The National Weather Service continues to survey damage around Alabama in an effort to confirm reports of tornadoes from the weekend storms that moved across the state. In all, nine tornadoes have been confirmed.

NWS teams have confirmed three tornadoes Lee County. One touched down in Pike County, then traveled over the county border into Barbour County. Two touched down in Marengo County. And the latest to be confirmed is there was two tornado in Elmore County and also one one in Bullock County.

The NWS is still conducting surveys, and it is likely that more tornadoes will be added to the list.

ELMORE COUNTY

Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado touched down near Emerald Mountain during Saturday's storms. Another tornado, this an EF-1, moved along Willow Springs Road. Additional teams are still out working to confirm details.

LEE COUNTY

On Sunday, an EF-1 tornado in Lee County touched down near Pepperell Parkway and U.S. 280 in Opelika around 2 p.m. It moved along Pepperell Parkway and was on the ground for approximately seven minutes. Its path was 3.08 miles long and grew to 600 yards wide with winds between 90 to 95 miles per hour. The two other tornadoes were classified as an EF-1 (near Smith's Station) and an EF-0 (near Crawford) and both happened during the storms on Saturday.

PIKE COUNTY/BARBOUR COUNTY

The tornado that touched down Saturday in Pike County was rated as an EF-1. It crossed the county line into Barbour County and lifted off the ground near Louisville.

BULLOCK COUNTY

NWS surveyors have confirmed an EF-1 twister made contact with the ground near Shopton in Bullock County on Sunday.

MARENGO COUNTY

Both tornadoes that occurred on Saturday in Marengo County were classified as EF-1 strength.

If you are aware of or witnesses any storm damage due to high winds or possible tornadoes, please contact your local emergency management office. You can also report severe weather by using #BMXwx on Twitter.

