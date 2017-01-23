2 charged with drug possession in Opp

A man and woman are behind bars after officers found drugs inside a vehicle they were driving, according to officials with the Opp Police Department.

Opp officials say, Jimmy R. Grice, 47 from Dozier and Sherrie M. Flowers, 40 from Bonifay, FL have been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 1:48 a.m. Monday, an officer stopped a silver Mitsubishi Outlander on Alabama Highway 229 in the area of Highway 52. Rice and Flowers were arrested after officers found methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Grice and Flowers are being held in the Covington County jail.

The case is ongoing and has been referred to the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force.

