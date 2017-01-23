Juan Daniels indicted for 2015 murder of 6-year-old

A Montgomery man, charged with killing a little boy after intentionally ramming his SUV into an apartment complex, has been indicted.

According to court documents, Juan Daniels, 30, has been indicted on charges of capital murder and attempted murder.

In 2015, Daniels was charged after investigators say he tried to run over a man with his vehicle following an argument. The vehicle went into the wall of a neighboring apartment complex, killing 6-year-old Aiden Howard. Aiden Howard and his mother were visiting a family member at the Plaza at Centennial Hill apartments the night of the crash.

Daniels also previously served time for animal abuse in 2007. In the case, which made national attention, Daniels admitted to beating a dog named Louis Vuitton with a shovel, dousing him with lighter fluid, and setting him on fire.

