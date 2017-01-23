Man pleads guilty to 2015 Eclectic murder

The suspect in an early 2015 Elmore County murder case has pleaded guilty before a judge. Thomas Martin admitted to killing 63-year-old Eclectic resident Stanley Thornton nearly two years after a homicide investigation was opened.

Thornton's body was found by his brother a few feet from his back door on Feb. 18, 2015. An autopsy showed he'd suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head. Neighbors and friends said Thornton kept to himself and was in poor health. He reportedly lived with his 101-year-old mother and only left home for dialysis and doctor's appointments.

Martin was developed as a suspect and arrested within a week of the homicide.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

