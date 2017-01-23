Man charged with biting off victim's finger

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly biting off a victim's finger. Chasoray Newton has been charged with domestic violence assault.

According to Montgomery County District Court documents, Newton intentionally disfigured the victim by biting off his finger during a domestic argument.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20th between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

No other information, including the name of the victim, has been released.

