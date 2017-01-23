Guiding students through life at Prattville Junior High School

Spending time in a counselor's office may be unnerving for some, but that is not the case at Prattville Junior High School. The reason why is because of the 7th-grade guidance counselor, Ty Bolden.

The Alabama State University alumnus goes above and beyond every day to help his students in many different ways.



"My primary role here as a guidance counselor is to just meet the needs of the students," Bolden said. "Whether it is academic achievements, peer or social development and even career development; I just want them to succeed."



Mr. Bolden's number one priority is his student's success. He knows these 7th graders are at a time in their lives where they are starting to come into their own skin, and he wants to help them find the right path to go down.

"They are at the age where they haven't decided on what they want to become," Bolden said. "So, I have an opportunity to guide them and lead them on the right path, so I want them to be college and career ready so they say 'I don't go to college, I can go and learn a trade or learn a profession and be productive in society.'"

Even though in a given year he deals with nearly 500 students, Mr. Bolden still gives each and every one of them personalized attention.



"I get an opportunity to see all of them, experience all of them, share things with them and deal with multiple personalities," Bolden said. "They always come to me and ask if I remember them, even when they go off to high school, and I always say their nickname of course and that always make them feel good."

