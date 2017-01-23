Bentley: Leak regarding ethics investigation is illegal, should have never happened

Governor Robert Bentley said Monday he is aware of some investigations into his office.

The reveal came after a post by the Alabama Political Reporter on Monday stated that the probe into whether or not Bentley and his former senior political adviser Rebekah Mason committed any ethics violations is nearing an end. The report cited sources that are "close to the investigation."

Bentley responded on Monday, stating he is frustrated that the information was released to a "blogger" and believes the leak needs to be looked into.

“Just recently today, there was something released that I am shocked and surprised anyone would release; something that was supposed to be secretive and a blogger picked this up," Bentley said. "And when bloggers use this type of material, someone is leaking that and that’s illegal. It’s the same type thing that happened to Craig Pouncey. We need to look into this, we need to investigate this, this is something that should never happen. I mean these are grand jury secrecy clause that covers this. I cannot comment on it because I am not going to break the law, but somebody already has done that and we need to look into that.”

Bentley went on to say that he, nor anyone in his office has done anything wrong.

“There has been a lot of rumors and innuendos and political foolishness that is going on in the last year," Bentley said. "And I want to say this, nobody in my office, past or present, has ever done anything illegal or unethical. I have never done anything illegal or unethical and I am eager to say that, I just have not had the opportunity to do that yet.”

Bentley was accused of having an affair with Mason in 2016 by former ALEA Secretary Spencer Collier.

Reports of the alleged affair surfaced after audio recordings of the two were released and then obtained by AL.com in March of 2016.

Since then, impeachment proceedings against the governor were started, however, they are on hold at the Attorney General’s request.

Last fall, Wendall Ray Lewis, Bentley’s former chief of security filed a lawsuit alleging the misuse of state property to carry out the alleged affair.

Bentley and Mason have both denied ever having a physical affair.

Mason resigned as Bentley's senior political adviser in March of 2016 after the allegations of the affair were made public.

