Planned water outage for some in Elba Tuesday

The City of Elba is notifying some residents that they'll lose water services Tuesday for about an hour. A planned outage is scheduled for Jan. 24 starting at around 1 p.m.

The city says the following areas will be affected:

Larkin Road

Hickman Avenue/Hwy. 166

Hwy. 84

Clark Avenue

Taylor Avenue

The city encourages anyone with questions to call City Hall at 334-897-2333 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

