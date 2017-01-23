Annual homeless count to be conducted Tuesday

The annual homeless point-in-time count will be conducted by the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH) on Tuesday.

In order for local communities to receive McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, they are required to perform a count of the homeless people living in their area.

A point-in-time count is a one-time count conducted in a single night of all of the people who are experiencing homelessness, either sheltered or unsheltered, in a community.

Each January, MACH volunteers and staff members search the streets of Montgomery for unsheltered individuals and families.

The teams target areas of the city where the homeless are known to congregate. Teams conduct interviews with each individual and determine their personal needs. They will distribute things such as food, blankets, coats, and hygiene items to individuals they meet during the count.

“The point-in-time count is an important tool in helping MACH and its members reach homeless persons in our area and gauge the success of our programs,” said Molly Stone, Executive Director of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. “This annual snapshot of the homeless population is an opportunity to identify needs and gaps in our local homeless assistance system.”

MACH volunteers and staff will depart at 4 p.m. from Friendship Mission West on Mobile Highway to conduct the search. They will work until 8 p.m.

At the end of January 2016's count, teams found 74 unsheltered homeless individuals and 786 individuals living in local shelters and housing programs around Montgomery. This resulted in a total of 860 homeless men, women and children in the River Region.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.