Mark Bunting introduced as new VP/GM of WSFA 12 News

Mark Bunting was introduced as the next vice president and general manager of WSFA 12 News on Monday.

"I'm thrilled to be here. This station obviously has a phenomenal reputation of providing great content, great entertainment, the news leader in this market place," Bunting said. "I look forward to getting involved in the community and helping this team just take it to the next level."

Bunting comes to WSFA after serving as the vice president and general manager of the CBS affiliate WKRG and the CW affiliate WFNA in Mobile.

"It's great to be here. This is a great city, it's got a lot of history," Bunting said. "Again, going back to how great this television station is, I interviewed here back in 1984. I'll tell you I didn't get the job, but now I'm back and I couldn't be happier."

He will replace Eric Duncan who took a job with the Raycom Media ABC affiliate KXXV in Waco, Texas. Duncan will serve as the vice president and general manager there.

Prior to his time at WKRG in Mobile, Bunting worked at KDVR in Denver and WEAR in Mobile.

Bunting prides himself on being very active in the communities he serves. In Mobile, Bunting was a member of the Mobile Rotary Club and served on the boards of the Alabama Broadcasters Association, Salvation Army, Distinguished Young Women, Mobile Area Chambers of Commerce and the Ronald McDonald House.

"I want this station to be involved in the community," Bunting said. "I think that's very important, it's something I believe in strongly and that's going to be a goal. I know we already are but it's like we can always do more."

Bunting earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast from Spring Hill College where he met Melanie, his bride of 31 years. Mark and Melanie have two children, Kelly Marie who is pursuing a Master’s degree in Library Science in Boston and Geoffrey Lawrence who is pursuing a Master’s degree in Accounting.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.