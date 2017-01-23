Tax season: Tips to file that could reduce headaches

It's officially tax season. Monday, the IRS started accepting electronic tax returns, and that means millions of people will soon put their most sensitive personal and financial information in the hands of Uncle Sam.
It's important to choose a tax preparer wisely. The IRS says to look for an IRS tax preparer identification number. Avoid people who base their fee on a percentage of your refund.
Note if your preparer doesn't ask for receipts. Not asking enough questions about deductions and credits could be a warning sign that something is wrong.
Also, never sign a blank tax return.
Tax time is also prime season for identity theft. Never give your personal information over the phone or online unless you started the conversation and can confirm the identity of your tax professional or an IRS employee.
If information on your return is missing or wrong, that can also be red flags.
Common examples of identity theft from tax returns: finding out more than one tax return was filed for one person in a year or seeing more tax owed or refund offset for a year you didn't file.
Another seems like a good thing, but it's not: IRS records pointing to more wages than actually earned. It could mean that someone is using your information to steal your money.
You may qualify for free tax help through IMPACT Alabama. Find more information at http://impactamerica.com/free-tax-services/.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A powerful line of storms will track across Mississippi and move into Alabama after midnight.More >>
A powerful line of storms will track across Mississippi and move into Alabama after midnight.More >>
Relatives of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams say they forgive him and to show it they bought plane tickets for some of his family members to visit him.More >>
Relatives of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams say they forgive him and to show it they bought plane tickets for some of his family members to visit him.More >>
It's safe to say River Region and military officials are doing everything they can to land the F-35, and they're hoping that a Joint Land Use Study almost a year in the making will help increase their odds.More >>
It's safe to say River Region and military officials are doing everything they can to land the F-35, and they're hoping that a Joint Land Use Study almost a year in the making will help increase their odds.More >>
Alabamians are being encouraged by Attorney General Steven T. Marshall to participate in this year's DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event will occur at multiple locations throughout the state on Saturday form 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.More >>
Alabamians are being encouraged by Attorney General Steven T. Marshall to participate in this year's DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event will occur at multiple locations throughout the state on Saturday form 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill which will increase the cap on small loans to $1500.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill which will increase the cap on small loans to $1500.More >>