Tax season: Tips to file that could reduce headaches

It's officially tax season. Monday, the IRS started accepting electronic tax returns, and that means millions of people will soon put their most sensitive personal and financial information in the hands of Uncle Sam.

It's important to choose a tax preparer wisely. The IRS says to look for an IRS tax preparer identification number. Avoid people who base their fee on a percentage of your refund.

Note if your preparer doesn't ask for receipts. Not asking enough questions about deductions and credits could be a warning sign that something is wrong.

Also, never sign a blank tax return.

Tax time is also prime season for identity theft. Never give your personal information over the phone or online unless you started the conversation and can confirm the identity of your tax professional or an IRS employee.

If information on your return is missing or wrong, that can also be red flags.

Common examples of identity theft from tax returns: finding out more than one tax return was filed for one person in a year or seeing more tax owed or refund offset for a year you didn't file.

Another seems like a good thing, but it's not: IRS records pointing to more wages than actually earned. It could mean that someone is using your information to steal your money.

You may qualify for free tax help through IMPACT Alabama. Find more information at http://impactamerica.com/free-tax-services/.

