Rolling roadblock planned for stretch of I-85 Tuesday

Motorists who use Interstate 85 near Auburn and Opelika need to be aware of a 'rolling roadblock' that will be implemented by the Alabama Department of Transportation Tuesday.

ALDOT says the rolling roadblock will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in both directions of the interstate from exits 51 (South College Street) through 58 (Gateway Drive).

There will also be delays on the new Moore's Mill Road Bridge. Officials say one lane in each direction will shift onto the newly constructed road and bridge.

Law enforcement officers will pace traffic in the work zone so that Alabama Power crews can safely remove temporary power lines.

Motorists should plan ahead and expect delays.

