Former American Idol contestant on trial for child porn charges

Brandon Cox sits in the Elmore County Courthouse where jury selection was held for his upcoming trial. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A former American Idol contestant is going to trial. Brandon Cox is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of the intent to distribute child pornography.

Cox, a Wetumpka resident, sat in an Elmore County courtroom Monday with his attorney, Kenny James, and more than 30 potential jurors who could determine his fate.

Striking a jury on this topic proved to be difficult. Assistant District Attorney Kristi Peoples asked potential jurors questions regarding their experience with computers. One juror said they don't have a computer, while another said the don't own a cell phone.

The tougher questions involved pornography and the potential jurors' history as child abuse victims or if anyone close to them has ever been impacted by the crime.

James followed up, explaining his client was innocent until proven guilty, and the state has the burden of proof in this case. The state will be forced to show very explicit and sensitive information and pictures to the jury in this case.

Around a dozen potential jurors said they couldn’t remain fair and unbiased if they saw the evidence. This forced the court to bring another panel of potential jurors in for consideration.

Ultimately, attorneys struck a 14-panel jury, including 2 alternates. Opening statements will begin Tuesday.

Cox appeared on the popular American Idol TV show during the 2012 season before being cut.

