Bentley hopes old plan leads to new result with state prisons

Governor Robert Bentley said Monday he plans to push his state prison plan once again this year.

The plan to build four new super prisons on an $800 million bond issue failed to pass on the very last day of the 2016 legislative session.

The plan calls for the state to pay off the bond issue through savings in the closing of 14 old prisons, and the construction of the facilities.

“What we are trying to do is to provide a safe and secure environment to incarcerate individuals,” Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said.

The bill failed last year because of concerns over cost and construction. The prison bill was almost saved but ran out of time on the last day of the session.

“The concerns we voiced last year about the violence, overcrowding and understaffing, those things continue to get worse,” Dunn said.

Prison riots and other concerns have continued to grab headlines, of a situation which does not seem to be getting better.

“We need the ability to dramatically change conditions within our facilities. Without closing the facilities and building new ones, we are very limited in how we do that,” Dunn said.

Without the prison plan, Dunn’s ability to fix things could be limited.

Other concerns for the state prisons, like mental health care, are on trial. Bentley said he hopes the trial may encourage lawmakers to do something about prisons this year.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.