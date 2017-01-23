Victim in fatal Opp mobile home fire identified

The Opp Fire Department dispatched three engines to a home on Potter Road and County Road 85 early Sunday morning, according to Opp Fire Chief Cory Spurlin.

Steve Holmes with the State Fire Marshals Office says the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Linda K. Harrison.

“Once we arrived on scene, we saw heavy fire showing and heaving smoke showing,” Chief Spurlin said. “We started stretching lines and suppressing the fire from the exterior until we could get units and firefighters ready to make an interior attack and search.”

Chief Spurlin said crews had been told there was potentially someone trapped inside the mobile home.

“Once we got to the interior, one of our crews did locate a victim inside of the house,” Chief Spurlin said. “Once we located the victim, we immediately notified the Fire Marshal’s office and waited for their arrival to start the investigation.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Spurlin said the department does not have any indication that anyone else lived inside the home with the victim, but officials do know no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.