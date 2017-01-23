Victim in fatal Opp mobile home fire identified

The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A powerful line of storms will track across Mississippi and move into Alabama after midnight.More >>
Relatives of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams say they forgive him and to show it they bought plane tickets for some of his family members to visit him.More >>
It's safe to say River Region and military officials are doing everything they can to land the F-35, and they're hoping that a Joint Land Use Study almost a year in the making will help increase their odds.More >>
Alabamians are being encouraged by Attorney General Steven T. Marshall to participate in this year's DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event will occur at multiple locations throughout the state on Saturday form 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill which will increase the cap on small loans to $1500.More >>
