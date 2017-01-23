Victim in fatal Opp mobile home fire identified

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
Several concerts are being held to raise money for area humane societies.More >>
In an emergency, first responders are there to help, but they can't do it without the dispatchers who work behind the scenes. It's not everyday they're recognized for the work they do, but Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza made a point to do so Thursday morning.More >>
"Uncle John's Pride" is recalling about 139,909 pounds of ready-to-eat smoked meat and poultry sausage products.More >>
A man out on bond from the Covington County Jail has been arrested again on child pornography charges, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
A man has been transported to an area hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Montgomery.More >>
The Pike County Emergency Management Agency is starting to assess damage as a result of a confirmed tornado that touched down Thursday afternoon.More >>
