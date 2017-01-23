Attorney General warns residents of scammers impersonating AG's office

Calls from scammers wanting to collect on the behalf of the Attorney General's office have been targeting residents across Alabama.

Attorney General Luther Strange wants to warn Alabama residents of the scam and says "any call you may receive from the Attorney General’s Office attempting to collect money is a scam."

Joe Patterson from the Attorney General's Office says they have received calls daily from citizens reporting calls supposedly from the AG's office.

The scammers allegedly wanted to settle "a legal matter" which "must be resolved immediately," according to Patterson.

Strange would like to remind Alabama residents that debt collectors can not perform an arrest and typically law enforcement or the court system will contact a person in writing if a problem arises.

Strange would like to also add that impersonating a law enforcement officer and misrepresenting the judicial process to frighten and trick people out of money is a serious crime. Residents should contact their local law enforcement agency if they get suspicious callers.

