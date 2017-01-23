What AL storm victims need to look for when finding a contractor

Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
A line of strong thunderstorms is ongoing across areas west of I-65 this morning.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A powerful line of storms will track across Mississippi and move into Alabama after midnight.More >>
Relatives of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams say they forgive him and to show it they bought plane tickets for some of his family members to visit him.More >>
