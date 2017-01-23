What AL storm victims need to look for when finding a contractor

Ask to see their home builder's license which is issued by the Alabama Home Builder's Licensure Board. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Confirmed tornadoes left their mark across parts of Alabama and cleanup continues from rough rounds of weekend weather.

EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Lee, Pike, Barbour and Marengo counties.

As impacted residents deal with damage, state agencies are urging them to do their homework before hiring a contractor.

In Elmore County, crews were busy Monday clearing a large tree that fell on the Wetumpka Church of Christ. It damaged part of the church's roof and caused water damage inside.

“We’re just cutting and cleaning up and hauling stuff out of here," said Bryan Bailey with Timberline Tree Service. “It's nothing out of the norm for our line of business. This is what we do every time a storm comes in so we're used to it and we see it all of the time. It's never fun to deal with and it can be dangerous. I hate seeing folk's stuff all tore up but it is what it is and I just hope that nobody gets hurt.”

Timberline Tree Service also has jobs lined up on Redland Road and in the Willow Springs area of Wetumpka following this most recent round of severe weather.

Damage to nearby homes was visible in the neighborhood surrounding the church and homeowners in multiple counties are beginning to seek help to handle repairs.

Widespread damage often attracts contractors from all over, including other states.

The Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board stresses there are certain things storm victims need to look for in order to protect themselves and make informed decisions.

Executive Director Chip Carden says residents should always use a licensed contractor.



“Don't get in a hurry. People are at their most vulnerable when their house is torn up. You don't want to make a large down payment. If someone tells you they want money up front for materials, go buy them at Lowe's and have them delivered to your house that way you know you've got them. Do research. Go look at a job they may have ongoing at the time,” he suggested.

In the State of Alabama, any work that exceeds $10,000 is required to have a home builder's license. Carden says tornadoes and severe weather events have drawn contractors to Alabama from as far away as Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio. Sometimes they disappear after taking a down payment or never do any work or never return to complete it.

An out-of-state contractor has to have an Alabama license in order to work in the state.

“There are no temporary licenses,” Carden added. “They must go through the same process that contractors in Alabama have to go through.”

There are usually three types of licenses that are required for a contractor doing business in Alabama:

A local license from the municipal jurisdiction where the work is being done

A state license issued by the county where the work is being done or the home county of the contractor

A home builder's license which is issued by the Alabama Home Builder's Licensure Board. For that license, there are technical standards that must be met and a credit report is done to make sure that the contractor is in good standing with the Secretary of State's Office.

“The absolute most important detail that a person can remember is to ask to see the license card. That means that they have had to meet some minimum qualifications, both technically and financially, in order to hold that card and they're not just a traveling, fly-by-night guy from three states over that came running for a storm,” Carden said. “It’s a credit card-sized license that has company name, address and current year on it.”

The National Weather Service says its damage surveys will continue, in places in Bullock and Elmore counties.

Copyright WSFA 2017. All rights reserved.