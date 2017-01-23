Troy beats Little Rock as teams combine for 58 FT attempts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Jordon Varnado scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jeremy Hollimon added 23 points and Troy beat Little Rock 78-69 on Monday night.

The teams combined for 58 free-throw attempts after 41 fouls were called. Troy hit 23 from the stripe and Little Rock made 24.

Alex Hicks had 14 points and eight rebounds for Troy (11-10, 3-4 Sun Belt). Varnado was 8 of 11 from the line and Hollimon made nine of his 10 attempts.

Little Rock missed a deep 3, Varnado was fouled, and then hit a free throw to put Troy up 76-69 with 31.4 to play. Varnado stole it on Little Rock's next possession and Hollimon made two free throws to seal it.

Marcus Johnson Jr. scored 16 points on 9-of-10 free-throw shooting and Deondre Burns added 12 points for Little Rock (12-8, 3-4).

It was Troy's first win in the series since the 2013-14 season.

