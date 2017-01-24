Alabama State ends skid with win over Southern on Monday

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.More >>
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
Jackson Cofer’s three-run homer in the fifth proved to be enough to boost Troy past No. 5 Auburn, 5-2, Tuesday at Plainsman Park.More >>
Chris Casher was a star defensive end at Florida State. His name was linked multiple times to off-the-field incidents involving Jameis Winston during his time as a Seminole.More >>
Former Troy kicker Ryan Kay has no doubt he can do whatever is asked of him in the NFL.More >>
Alabama State University will host a new opponent for the 2017 Turkey Day Classic, a team it has never in its history lined up against: Cheyney University.More >>
The No. 9 Auburn softball wrapped up its regular season non-conference slate with a resounding 14-1 run-rule win at Alabama State Wednesday night. The Tigers (40-8) racked up 12 hits from nine sources in the six-inning contest.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
The blind side: one of the hardest positions to fill on an NFL roster. Luckily for one of the 32 teams, they're getting Troy Offensive Tackle Antonio Garcia.More >>
The date for the 6th annual Bo Bikes Bama, hosted by sports legend Bo Jackson, has been set for spring 2017. The Bo Bikes Bama charity ride will return to Auburn Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. CT.More >>
Jackson Cofer’s three-run homer in the fifth proved to be enough to boost Troy past No. 5 Auburn, 5-2, Tuesday at Plainsman Park.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
The Rehobeth Rebels baseball team was just two wins away from playing for a state championship last season and it still stings a year later.More >>
Four teams have been selected for the 12th annual AHSAA Champions Challenge Football Classic Aug. 24-25 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Chris Casher was a star defensive end at Florida State. His name was linked multiple times to off-the-field incidents involving Jameis Winston during his time as a Seminole.More >>
