WATCH LIVE: Montgomery's State of the City, County addresses 7:45 a.m.

Happening today, Montgomery's Mayor Todd Strange and Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission Elton Dean will give their state of the city and county addresses.

This is a time when officials generally highlight all of the accomplishments of the past year and point to their biggest priorities for the year ahead. The speeches will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the RSA Activity Center downtown.

WSFA will carry this press conference LIVE and you can click here to watch live on WSFA.com or head over to our Facebook page where we will do a Facebook live.

Mobile users click here to watch live or watch live on the WSFA 12 News app.

Click here to download the app.

In the WSFA 12 News app, first click on the menu rail button in the upper left corner.

Then click the LIVE EVENTS button under CATEGORIES in the menu rail.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.