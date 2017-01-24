WATCH LIVE: Montgomery's State of the City, County addresses 7:45 a.m.

Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
If you get a good look at me you will know that one of my passions is eating. I genuinely love going out to eat.More >>
If you get a good look at me you will know that one of my passions is eating. I genuinely love going out to eat.More >>
If you are in the mood to try something fun, then head out to Montgomery on Saturday.More >>
If you are in the mood to try something fun, then head out to Montgomery on Saturday.More >>
The Pike County Emergency Management Agency is starting to assess damage as a result of a confirmed tornado that touched down Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Pike County Emergency Management Agency is starting to assess damage as a result of a confirmed tornado that touched down Thursday afternoon.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>