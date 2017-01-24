Montgomery and Pike Road State of the City, County addresses

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone, and County Commission Chairman Elton Dean delivered their State of the Town, City and County addresses Tuesday.

This is a time they highlight the accomplishments of the past year and point to their biggest priorities for the year ahead. Education was a major talking point for all three.

Mayor Strange supported the possibility of a state intervention in Montgomery Public Schools.

“The possible intervention is going to be very positive for us,” said Mayor Strange. “I'm delighted to know that our Board of Education has voted to accept that. Delighted to know that they've used words like collaboration.”

Chairman Dean expressed the need to support and invest in education.

“We must focus on educating our children, giving them the best in technology and resources, so that they can earn a good living wage and in turn have the success that we have dreamed for them.”

Mayor Stone also touted the newly created Pike Road School.

“Our municipal school system, which is in its 2nd year of operation offering education to k-9 students right now, and we have over 1400 young people right now in school in pike road,” Mayor Stone said. “We're growing fast, we're accomplishing great things every day inside the classrooms.”

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the State of the City and County speeches every year. This is the first time Pike Road has been included in the event.

