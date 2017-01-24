Weather Blog: Temps go up, then down

A chilly start to our Tuesday morning as we continue to assess various reports of damage from our recent severe weather event. The National Weather Service will be conducting additional surveys today, including Elmore, Tallapoosa & Lee counties. It's highly probable they'll find tornado damage, adding to the ever-growing list of confirmed tornadoes...

TODAY: Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are already starting to nudge upward. We'll find our way into the lower 60s this afternoon and the added sunshine will make it feel even warmer than that. Winds are dying down, so we now have zero leftover lingering effects from this last system.

TOMORROW: We'll take a run into the 70s Wednesday out ahead of an approaching cold front. The entirety of the day will be dry, but later Wednesday night, a narrow line of showers and rumbles will race west to east as the front passes. Instability is lacking, so while there may be a few strikes of lightning & gusty winds along the line, that's about it. No severe weather expected.

For many of you, the quick downpour moves in after you've gone to bed and is long gone before you wake up Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: The air behind that cold front will be noticeably colder, dropping highs back into the 50s all the way through the weekend. Temperatures get progressively chillier with each passing day from Thursday onward (if by only slightly) as overnight lows by the weekend get down to around freezing.

Aside from tomorrow's frontal passage, our 7-Day is rather quiet and uneventful. That's the way I like it.

