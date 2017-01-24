Bidding opens for RSA annual vehicle public sale

The Retirement Systems of Alabama says its annual public sale for used vehicles is now open for bidding.

The RSA office is auctioning off one 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 SUV and four 2016 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4x4 trucks, ranging from 10,000 to 41,000 miles. All vehicles have been regularly serviced, officials say.

Sealed bids will be accepted and opened in public at the RSA Building, 5th-floor training room on February 8th at 10:05 a.m. Bids shall be made on an official bid form and must be received no later than 10 a.m. on February 8th.

Interested individuals can pay by cashier’s check, certified check or money order within three working days after the bid has been accepted. The purchased vehicle must be picked up within three working days after the accepted bid.

All vehicles will be sold in ‘as in’ condition and become the responsibility of the buyer upon acceptance of the bid. Vehicle inspections will take place in the RSA parking deck from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 6th and 7th.

The Retirement Systems of Alabama assumes no liability for the property prior to its removal by the successful bidder. RSA also reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information or questions contact Edward Davis at (334) 517-7130.

Bid form should be mailed to:

Attn: Edwards Davis/ Sealed Bid

Retirement Systems of Alabama

P. O. Box 302150

Montgomery, AL 36130-2150

