Your nails may indicate other health issues

So apparently your fingernails can sometimes be an indicator of your overall health. Maybe you’ve had some white spots on your nails.

“Those white spots are typically zinc deficiency,” said neuropathic physician Shannon Sinsheimer.

Some folks have ridges or lines that run up and down their nails.

“These long lines that go up and down your nails can be indicators that you’re not digesting your food well.”

According to the American Academy of Dermatology out nails often reflect our general state of health. Any changes like discoloring or thickening can be a sign of potential health news. That includes things like liver and kidney diseases, anemia, and heart and lung conditions.

“It’s really looking a the changes in color, the contour, and then any other odd markings. You look at someone’s nails and say, oh you may not have a large digestive health problem, but you have poor digestion or digestion that needs to be improved upon.”

Doctors say there are some things that can improve digestion and the appearance of your nails.

“You can start taking apple cider vinegar and some water before meals. Also, some digestive enzymes and probiotics improve your digestive system. If you do improve your digestive system over time you should start to see less ridging.”



The bottom line, if you notice major changes in your nails, it may be time to see a doctor because it could be an indication of something else.



