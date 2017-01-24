Subject wanted for residential burglary in Prattville

Prattville police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera committing a home burglary in Prattville Tuesday.

According to investigator R. White, the man is seen on security footage going into the storage shed of a home, located on Shady Oak Lane in the Woodland Heights subdivision. After going into the storage shed, the suspect stole tools valued at more than $800.

Investigators believe the suspect left the premises in a four-door sedan.

If you can identify the suspect or know the current whereabouts, contact police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

