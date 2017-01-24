New Wilcox County judge makes Alabama history

At just 27-years-old, Briana Westry-Robinson has become the youngest African-American female judge in Alabama history.

Westry-Robinson became a district judge in Wilcox County after voters elected her in November to a 6-year term.

"It feels wonderful, the outpouring of support I've received from everyone," Westry-Robinson said.

It's been quite a road for Westry-Robinson. She was born in Germany but raised in Camden, graduated from the University of Alabama and then earned her law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

"I can only imagine what it will be like but I am looking forward to that moment," she said.

Robinson will take the gavel for the first time Thursday morning at just 28-years-old. The judge is fully aware there are some who wonder if she has enough life experience to sit on the bench.

"I can kind of depict how a common sense rational person would handle those situations. So yes, life experience is a factor but I'm going to try my best to use common sense as well," said Westry-Robinson.

For Briana, the business of wanting to be a district judge started as a dream more than 20 years ago.

"The moment I've worked so hard for is the moment I've been working towards since the second grade; it's very amazing," she said.

Robinson may run for a higher court but for now, the verdict is still out on that one.

Judge Westry-Robinson was 27-years-old when she took the oath last week but turned 28 two days later.

