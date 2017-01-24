I-65 clear near Verbena after crash

Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
The National Weather Service says there were two reported tornadoes Thursday afternoon in or near Clayton in Barbour County.More >>
Montgomery police are going to each business in the city's entertainment district Thursday evening to give them a letter reminding them that patrons are only able to carry alcohol outside of businesses from 9 p.m. until midnight.More >>
The NFL draft set to begin in Philadelphia.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
The Pike County Emergency Management Agency is starting to assess damage as a result of a confirmed tornado that touched down Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
