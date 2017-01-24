I-65 clear near Verbena after crash

A crash on I-65 southbound near Verbena has been cleared and traffic is moving again, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The crash happened near mile marker 200 and did involve injuries, according to Corporal Jess Thornton. Troopers had to shut down I-65 temporarily for a medical chopper to land.

The extent of injuries and what may have caused the crash are unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

