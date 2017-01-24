I-65 clear near Verbena after crash

The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Auburn Police are continuing to search for a group of burglars who broke into a camera store in Auburn and left with thousands of dollars worth of gear.More >>
Auburn Police are continuing to search for a group of burglars who broke into a camera store in Auburn and left with thousands of dollars worth of gear.More >>
HandsOn River Region, a non-profit that mobilizes volunteers and connects people, information and services to meet local needs, named their Volunteers of the Year today at a ceremony on Trinity Presbyterian Church.More >>
HandsOn River Region, a non-profit that mobilizes volunteers and connects people, information and services to meet local needs, named their Volunteers of the Year today at a ceremony on Trinity Presbyterian Church.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
It took almost all day, but lawmakers have passed the Alabama memorial preservation act.More >>
It took almost all day, but lawmakers have passed the Alabama memorial preservation act.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
The National Weather Service says there were two reported tornadoes Thursday afternoon in or near Clayton in Barbour County.More >>
The National Weather Service says there were two reported tornadoes Thursday afternoon in or near Clayton in Barbour County.More >>
There is significant damage in parts of Montgomery County after storms moved across the state Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County authorities.More >>
There is significant damage in parts of Montgomery County after storms moved across the state Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County authorities.More >>