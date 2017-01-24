Enterprise PD asking for public's help in locating missing woman

The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since last week.

Police say 26-year-old Ayanna Nneka Smith was last seen on W. Brunson Street in Enterprise on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Smith is listed at 5'0" and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.

