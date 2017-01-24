Montgomery's Octavia Spencer in running for another Oscar

What's better than winning an Oscar? Winning two Oscars! That's what Montgomery native Octavia Spencer is aiming to do with her latest work.

Tuesday, the Montgomery native learned she's been nominated for a second time in the Academy Awards category for Best Supporting Actress, this time for her work in the movie Hidden Figures. Spencer already has a golden statue for her breakout work in 2011's The Help.

Spencer talked with NBC's TODAY by telephone shortly after learning of the nomination. "This is just quite the honor," she said. "I can't believe it." She went on, “to be nominated for this role, in this time in history, is just really so humbling.”

Hidden Figures tells the story of three African-American women whose work as mathematicians at NASA helped the agency achieve great goals, including the launch of John Glenn into orbit.

Spencer, a multi-award winning actress, is a graduate of Montgomery's Jefferson Davis High School. She has a degree in English from Auburn University.

Her first role was in 1995's A Time to Kill, but it was her role as Minny Jackson in The Help that propelled her career to the top, helping her win the Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress all in a single year.

To win her latest Oscar, Spencer will have to beat out other actresses including Viola Davis, Fences; Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; and Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.

