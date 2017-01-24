Fmr. Dir. of Central AL Aging Consortium arrested on felony theft, ethics charges

The former director of the Central Alabama Aging Consortium in Montgomery was arrested on Monday on felony theft and ethics charges, according to Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange.

Catherine Stansell Rolison, 62, who now resides in Clayton, North Carolina, surrendered to authorities at the Montgomery County Detention Facility and was later released on a $10,000 bond.

The AG's office presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury last year, which resulted in Rolison's indictment on Dec. 9, 2016.

According to the AG's office, the indictment charges Rolison with first-degree theft of more than $2,500 after she allegedly used the agency's funds to purchase tangible goods and intentionally used her public position for personal gain of tangible goods that were purchased with the agency's funds.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.