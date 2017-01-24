Delays likely as tax refund process changes due to PATH

This tax season will be the first affected by an act Congress passed in 2015 called the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act.

According to Alabama Revenue Commissioner Julie Magee, the act is intended to help make the tax filing process more secure, but it could mean thousands of Americans will have to wait longer to receive their tax returns.

“This time, they’re holding, not all tax returns but most returns, until the 15th,” Magee said. “You can go ahead and file but, as far as payment, they’re going to use their anti-fraud filtering techniques.”

The IRS will be holding tax returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb. 15 so they can take more time to make sure they check out. Magee said this is the first time the IRS will not be mandated to issue tax refunds as soon as possible.

Magee said the IRS has been working closely with state revenue departments for the past two years to increase anti-fraud protections. Alabama was one of the first states to start doing what Magee called “W-2” matching. That is when the information submitted by the filer and the information employers give to the revenue department match.

The state revenue department also consults with ALEA to make sure a filer’s driver’s license information matches with their records to help ensure security for tax filing.

“Criminals are really good at pretending to be you,” Magee said. “They look like you on the tax return, but some of the characteristics that let us know it’s you like your driver’s license number, issuance date, and expiration date are things that they don’t have.”

For federal income tax returns, Magee said the new practice will mean that the IRS will be releasing anywhere from 60 to 80 billion dollars in tax returns on one day since the department will be holding so many returns until Feb. 15.

“What I expect to see is a lot of banks, Walmarts and check-cashers will have a lot of lines,” Magee said.

The state will also be paying closer attention to more specific claims, other than a simple income tax return to comply with the PATH Act. Magee said the state is “trying it out” this year to see how it works. However, the state has its own new way to file taxes that it will launch in the next couple of weeks. The program is an app that will allow people to use a “selfie video” to verify their identity and register their W-2 and, according to Magee, move their tax return to the “top of them pile”.

Magee said tax filers who want a speedy return should they file their taxes early as soon as they get their W-2 form and to do it electronically. She said the largest bulk of filings, a whopping 20 percent, are filed between April 1 and the deadline of April 15. She also said filers should be aware of companies that claim they can “get you more” on your return because the factors that determine your refund are the same, regardless of who files your taxes.

Magee warns to avoid spending a lot of money to have your taxes filed because there are so many free options, including options through the State of Alabama and the IRS.

The deadline to file your income taxes is April 15. The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin issuing refunds on March 1.

