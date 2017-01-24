Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-85 NB traffic between Waugh, Shorter at MM 19

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a overturned 18-wheeler along Interstate 85 that is blocking traffic.

Details are limited, but commuters are reporting the commercial vehicle is blocking traffic in the northbound lanes near mile marker 19 in Macon County. That's located between the Shorter and Waugh exits.

There's no word at this time on what caused the crash. Troopers say no one was injured in the accident.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department says, "We do have some traffic able to pass on the shoulder but moving very slowly. If you are traveling I85 northbound we suggest exiting at either mile marker 11 or 16 and traveling to Hwy 80 to Shorter. You can then return your travel to I85 at mile marker 22."

