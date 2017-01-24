Bentley wants flexibility in any ACA replacement

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. may be debating on how to replace the Affordable Care Act, but Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is asking to make sure they keep the states in mind.

"I'm not being critical about Congress but they are not boots on the ground, they don't manage Medicaid," Bentley said. "They pass laws but we are the ones who put it into effect."

Any Medicaid replacements would likely include block grants.

“Block grant, that is kind of a buzz word," Bentley said. "We have to have flexibility in our block grants, we have to design our own program."

Bentley said he also wants to make sure any new system is fair to all states.

“We did not expand Medicaid; some states expanded Medicaid, they should not have an advantage over us,” Bentley said.

The governor was in Washington D.C. last week for President Trump’s inauguration. While there, Bentley also spent time discussing the changes to healthcare, which they take into account.

