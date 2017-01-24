Josh: Some rain Wednesday night

MORE TORNADOES CONFIRMED: Our central Alabama tornado count is up to 9 now; including 3 in Lee County, 2 in Marengo, 2 in Elmore, 1 in Bullock and another tornado that hit both Pike and Barbour counties. All of these tornadoes were rated EF-0/1.

MUCH WARMER WEDNESDAY: The wind shifts around to the south ahead of our next cold front, that will warm temperatures into the low and mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. Most of the day will feature sunshine, but clouds will slowly increase tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible late in the day, mainly west of Montgomery.

SOME RAIN WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a small chance of a rumble of thunder roll through Alabama tomorrow night. Most of us will sleep right through it; this band of showers will not be particularly widespread or loud. Rainfall amounts will be light for many, but a few of us could pick up a quick quarter or half inch underneath the heavier showers. No tornadoes, no damaging weather, no severe weather threat.

AND THEN, COOLER... Temperatures drop quickly behind this front; we'll wake up in the 50s Thursday morning and probably stay there all afternoon. Sunshine slowly returns Thursday, but the wind and cooler air will make it feel cool and wintry. We stay cool for several days; highs Thursday through Tuesday of next week will stay in the 50s, with overnight lows dropping mainly into the 30s.

