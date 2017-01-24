NWS Tornado Survey Information

Here's the full NWS report on this weekend's tornadoes:

.OVERVIEW...A deepening upper low sent several impulses over Central AlabamaThursday through Sunday. Each impulse was able to pull moisturenorthward and into Central Alabama. Conditions became unstable asthe moisture, warm surface conditions, cold upper level conditions,and wind shear combined to initiate severe thunderstorms. Numerousstorms developed in association with each wave. The southern halfof Central Alabama was most impacted. Tornadoes, damaging winds,some hail, and localized flooding occurred. The events below arefrom the Thursday through Sunday timeframe.Storm Survey Plan of the Day for Tuesday January 24:At this time, storm surveys are being planned for the followingcounties:Team One: Primary Targets: Chambers, Lee and Tallapoosa CountyTeam Two: Primary Targets: Elmore CountiesTeam Three: Primary Targets: Tuscaloosa and Blount Counties.TREASURE ISLAND TORNADO (ST. CLAIR)...Thursday 1/19Rating: EF-1Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mphPath Length (Statute): 0.7 milesPath Width (Maximum): 175 yardsFatalities: 0Injuries: 0Start Date: Jan 19 2017 Start Time: 558 pm CSTStart Location: 2 ENE Coosa IslandStart Lat/Lon: 33.4785 / -86.3045 End Date: Jan 19 2017End Time: 600 pm CSTEnd Location: 5 SSW Pell CityEnd Lat/Lon: 33.4877 / -86.3025 Survey Summary:A persistent mesocyclone spun up a brief weak tornado within a line of thunderstorms as it passed through St Clair County. Thetornado touched down on Logan Martin Lake just south of the eastern shore of Treasure Island. The tornado tracked northwardparallel to and just off the shores of the island, with the initialdamage pointing largely offshore. Four boathouses were destroyed and a few trees were snapped or uprooted here, but the path of thetornado was far enough offshore so as not to cause any structuraldamage to the homes another 50 to 100 feet further inland. As the tornado continued northward across a large cove, it remained completely over water. As it approached the northeastern tip of the island, which jutted out into the lake, the tornado came ashoreagain and peeled metal roofing off a well-built boathouse. The tornado reached maximum strength here, with 10 large hardwood treesuprooted in a concentrated area in a convergent pattern. Thetornado passed offshore again and dissipated before reaching the opposite point on the lake..PUTNAM TORNADO (MARENGO COUNTY)...1/21Rating: EF-1Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph Path Length (Statute):5.50 Miles Path Width (Maximum):800 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0Start Date: Jan 21 2017 Start Time: 529 am CST Start Location: 3 WSW PutnamStart Lat/Lon: 32.0081 / -88.0885End Date: Jan 21 2017 End Time: 537 am CST End Location: 1 E Putnam End Lat/Lon:32.0237 / -88.0173Survey Summary:This tornado continued from Choctaw County where EF2 damageoccurred. The tornado crossed into Marengo County near the SlaterCommunity on Blue Rock Road. The tornado moved northeast andgenerally paralled Blue Rock Road into the Putnam Community. Thetornado crossed State Highway 69 and lifted east of Putnam on CR4. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted along the path. Atleast one mobile home was destroyed and several homes sustainedroof damage..WAYNE TORNADO (MARENGO COUNTY)...1/21Rating: EF-1Estimated Peak Wind:90 mph Path Length (Statute): 4.20 Miles Path Width (Maximum): 900 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0Start Date: Jan 21 2017 Start Time: 555 am CST Start Location: 1 ESE WayneLat/Lon: 32.0988 / -87.7823End Date: Jan 21 2017 End Time: 601 am CST End Location: 1 E Miller End Lat/Lon: 32.1570 / -87.7634Survey Summary:The tornado touched down along US Highway 43 near SweetwaterCreek and Wayne Road. The tornado tracked north northeast anddowned several trees along the path. A few outbuildings weredamaged. The tornado lifted north of Pillie Road and Diamond Road,east of US Highway 43..TROY/LOUISVILLE TORNADO (PIKE & BARBOUR COUNTIES)...1/21Rating: EF-1Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mphPath Length (Statute):37.47 Miles Path Width (Maximum):400 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries:0Start Date: Jan 21 2017 Start Time:855 am CST Start Location: 5 N Goshen Start Lat/Lon:31.7870 / -86.1345End Date: Jan 21 2017 End Time: 938 am CST End Location: 3 E LouisvilleEnd Lat/Lon: 31.7882 / -85.4987Survey Summary:A long-lived tornado touched down along CR 1107, about 5 milesnorth of Goshen. The tornado traveled almost due east and producedmostly EF0 damage to near Troy. One grove of trees sustained EF1damage in southeast Troy while the remainder of the damage wasrelatively light. The tornado continued eastward. South of Banks,the tornado again produced EF1 damage and the strongest winds.Just south of CR 18, a mobile home suffered significant damage.The two occupants were uninjured as they took shelter afterhearing about the warning. The tornado proceeded east where itdowned tress and caused minor roof damage. The tornado lifted justeast of Louisville off of Carroway Road. The tornado damage widthwas mainly under 100 yards except at the two higher damagelocations..SHOPTON TORNADO (BULLOCK COUNTY)...1/22Rating: EF-1Estimated Peak Wind:90 mph Path Length (Statute): 2.20 Miles Path Width (Maximum): 330 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0Start Date: Jan 22 2017 Start Time: 106 pm CST Start Location: 1 NW Shopton Start Lat/Lon: 32.1254 / -85.9570End Date: Jan 22 2017 End Time: 111 pm CST End Location: 2 NNE ShoptonEnd Lat/Lon: 32.1386 / -85.9269Survey Summary:The tornado touched down northwest of Shopton along US Highway 82.At least one home suffered damage near US Highway 82. The tornadotracked northeast and mainly produced tree damage. The tornadolifted northeast of Shopton east of CR 37..SHADY PARK TORNADO (LEE COUNTY)...1/22Rating: EF-1Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph Path Length (Statute): 3.08 MilesPath Width (Maximum): 600 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0Start Date: Jan 22 2017 Start Time: 200 pm CST Start Location: 4 ENE Auburn Start Lat/Lon: 32.6261 / -85.4207End Date: Jan 22 2017 End Time: 207 pm CST End Location:2 NW OpelikaEnd Lat/Lon: 32.6676 / -85.4014Survey Summary:The tornado touched down along Cunningham Drive, just northeast ofthe Auburn Regional Airport. Minor damage occurred at touch downbut increased in the Pepperell area at US Highway 280 andPepperell Parkway. Several trees were snapped or uprooted and somehomes suffered damage. The tornado continued north northeast whereit snapped and uprooted numerous trees. The tornado lifted nearNorthgate Drive and Oak Bowery Road in northwest Opelika.EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifiestornadoes into the following categories.EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mphEF1...Weak......86 to 110 mphEF2...Strong....111 to 135 mphEF3...Strong....136 to 165 mphEF4...Violent...166 to 200 mphEF5...Violent...>200 mphNote:The information in this statement is preliminary and subject tochange pending final review of the event and publication in NWSStorm Data. Also as tornadoes are added, the subsequent number maychange to keep in chronological order. 