Crash cleared from I-85 SB on-ramp to Eastern Blvd., driver suff - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crash cleared from I-85 SB on-ramp to Eastern Blvd., driver suffers serious injuries

(Source: ALDOT traffic camera) (Source: ALDOT traffic camera)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A serious crash involving two vehicles has sent one person to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the on-ramp to the Eastern Boulevard from Interstate 85 southbound. The ramp was closed until the crash was cleared.

ALDOT traffic cameras indicated an 18-wheeler is involved.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly