Editorial: New VP/GM Mark Bunting says hello

Hello, I am Mark Bunting, the new Vice President and General Manager at WSFA 12 News.

I must say that I am thrilled to now call Montgomery, Alabama home and to now be a part of this wonderful community and to work at such a well-respected television station.

WSFA 12 News has a team of dedicated employees that I am honored to work with.

I have already heard from many of our community leaders confirming what I had already known, that this television is vital for providing exceptional news content and oftentimes life-saving weather coverage.

I thought today, on my first outing, I would give you a little background on myself and my family.

Interestingly, I am very familiar with the City of Montgomery. On my second day of school at Spring Hill College in Mobile, I pointed to this beautiful young lady walking across the room and I told my roommate, "I don't know who that lady is over there, but I am going to marry her." That lovely lady was Melanie McGinn and she has been my much better half for 32 years.

I tell you this because Melanie was born and raised here in Montgomery. Her mother, brother, aunt and a host of other relatives still reside here.

I am not shy to admit I married a smart one as she was the valedictorian of her senior class at Montgomery Catholic.

For almost forty years, I have been visiting and spending holidays and vacations here in Montgomery. It has been my second home.

Now that our two children are grown, we will be making Montgomery our first home.

As the General Manager of WSFA 12 News, it will be my mission to see that we continue to deliver to you, our viewers, the best news content, the best

weather coverage and the best sports, and entertainment to your television sets, your desktops, and your hand-held devices through our news and weather apps and on Roku.

I look forward to working with the business leaders and owners across the River Region to help grow their businesses through all the many opportunities

we provide across our television and digital platforms. We are here for you as a resource to partner with through the strength and legacy of WSFA 12 News.

Additionally, I will ensure that WSFA also continues our mission to be actively involved in the community. This is something I feel very strongly about as this is our community and we all must pitch in when and wherever possible to make it a better place for our families today and in the future.

I thank you for the warm welcome we have already received and I look forward to getting settled in our new home.

