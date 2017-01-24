Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Troy fire station

The City of Troy officially has a new fire station.

Fire and city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for fire station number three on Tuesday.

Located on Elba Highway, it’s close to U.S. Highway 231 and Highway 87, a growing area of the city.

Six new firemen were hired as a result of the new station.

The fire station started operations last week, just in time to respond to the damaging storms that occurred over the weekend.

“This was needed just for coverage. Anytime that you are running fires, it is all about coverage,” said Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens. “We can get there with proper equipment and with running EMS calls. The more spread out your department is, it is better for response times to help citizens.”

“It is just a huge benefit, especially with this one being so close to 231 and 87, which is such a busy intersection and with all of the growth going on down south of town, this is now the closest station to all of the growth,” said Troy Mayor Jason Reeves.

The fire station is located in an old Army reserve building.

The project cost about $2.5 million, which included purchasing the property, equipment, and renovations.

