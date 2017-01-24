ASU FLY Girls kick off women's conference days after women's march

Some are calling it the largest demonstration in U.S. history and now, ASU students are picking up the torch and continuing the discussion.

Just days after millions participated in women's marches around the world, a group at Alabama State University is tackling the issues women face right here at home.

Students gathered for the “When She Became Her” panel discussion Tuesday, it’s all a part of the First Love Yourself Inaugural Women's Conference and it was planned weeks before the march on Washington.

"If we don't stand up for it, who will,” said ASU Senior, Shaiyenne Miller.

The Biology Major was in desperate need of some sisterhood.

"Excited to, you know, reach out and hold a sisters’ hand, yeah, it’s definitely needed,” said Miller.

The ASU senior says she had a lot going on last semester and she's inspired by the movement of female empowerment sweeping the nation.

"This is cultivating some of that spirit right here on our campus,” said Tia McKinney, an Alabama State University senior and panel member.

In what can only be described as a coincidence, ASU's FLY Girls Mentoring Group kicked off a weeklong women's conference, just days after the Women's March.

"I felt like it was destiny for it to be because we have women who are fighting every day and protesting saying that we have rights too and then to have a conference go hand in hand saying yes, girl power. We can do anything. It was great so I feel like it was destined to happen,” said Angela Flowers, a FLY Girl Big Sister.

"It adds to the march, it’s a continuation, it starts a conversation,” said McKinney.

There wasn't a sea of pink hats or colorful signs, but the message and the strength of this future generation keeps marching on.

"I want them to go home to know they are beautiful, they are powerful and they can do absolutely anything they put their mind to regardless of where they come from and regardless of where they want to go. If your dreams aren't big enough to scare you then they aren't big,” said McKinney.

The FLY Girls Mentoring Program is 200 women strong and was established in 2015 as a way to help young women from all walks of life connect.

