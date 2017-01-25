Senior Bowl week is underway in Mobile

Senior Bowl week is in full swing in Mobile.

Practices for the North and South squads began on Tuesday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

For the players, it's all about putting on a show for NFL scouts.

Alabama is represented by tight end O.J. Howard, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, linebacker Ryan Anderson and snapper Cole Mazza.

The Auburn Tigers have defensive tackle Montravius Adams and defensive back Rudy Ford on the field.

Being in the Senior Bowl is a dream come true for the players.

This is a great opportunity. I'm just really blessed to be here. I'm just out here excited to compete. Wherever the coaches what me to play, I'm just excited to play," said Ford.

"I just have to come out here and execute now. Most of the stuff is stuff I know. I know a lot of the coverages. Coming out here and just settling down and executing," said Ryan Anderson.

Left tackle Antonio Garcia is representing the troy Trojans this week.

Garcia is the first Trojan since James Brown in 2012 to receive a Senior Bowl invitation.

