'Sewn Together': Find out how the MMFA is combining arts and AL history on TIA

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are teaming up to put a special exhibition on display. The exhibition is called "Sewn Together: Two centuries of Alabama quilts" and it's a two-part exhibition.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is LIVE at the Museum this morning where she will tell us more about the art and the history behind the quilts there, the lessons they carry and how those lessons can be carried into the future.

Good morning! Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER:

Running out of room to keep tabs on all of these. Here's the latest on the growing list of confirmed tornadoes... pic.twitter.com/LgxIyQIo1C — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 25, 2017

WOMAN'S RIGHTS:

Some are calling it the largest demonstration in U.S. History and now, Alabama State University students are picking up the torch and continuing the discussion. Just days after millions participated in women's marches around the world, a group is tackling the issues women face right here. Reporter Kacey Drescher has more from ASU coming up at 6:15 a.m.

TAX SEASON:

Tax return season is here, and so are some changes to the refund process. Reporter Morgan Young met with the Alabama Revenue Commissioner today to find out what you should know. Hear what officials had to say coming up at 6:41 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.