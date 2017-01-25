'Sewn Together': Find out how the MMFA is combining arts and AL history on TIA

William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
A Montgomery man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday.More >>
A Montgomery man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday.More >>
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer?More >>
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer?More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is throwing his hat into the ring for governor of Alabama according to sources from his campaign office.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is throwing his hat into the ring for governor of Alabama according to sources from his campaign office.More >>
Today will be clean up day for parts of Alabama with several confirmed tornado touchdowns.More >>
Today will be clean up day for parts of Alabama with several confirmed tornado touchdowns.More >>
Montgomery’s oldest restaurant, Chris’ Hotdogs, is turning 100-years-old.More >>
Montgomery’s oldest restaurant, Chris’ Hotdogs, is turning 100-years-old.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>