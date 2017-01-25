3 apps that might help you reach your fitness goals faster - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3 apps that might help you reach your fitness goals faster

By Tonya Terry, Anchor / Reporter


Many of you are struggling to keep your resolutions to get fit this year. These apps might be just what you need.

“My Fitness Pal" has developed the calorie counter and diet tracker app, a popular choice among the health-conscious. The app claims a database of five million foods and it even remembers your favorites. It works with other apps and devices such as Apple Health and Fitbit and counts your daily steps. It's free for IOS and Android with premium services available for purchase.

"Lose It" creates a personalized weight loss plan based on how much you hope to lose. The app has a huge food database that is easily searchable. You can add your own custom foods and even use your smart phone's camera to scan barcodes on labels for fast and easy input. “Lose It” also works with other apps like Runkeeper as part of an overall weight loss plan. It’s free for IOS, Android, and Kindle.

"My Diet Coach" is designed to keep dieters motivated and committed to meeting weight loss goals. It's a pocketful of reminders that helps dieters overcome cravings, emotional eating, or feeling unmotivated to exercise. It has a simple, easy-to-navigate design, and reminders are sent through notifications so they won't be missed. The app is free for IOS and Android.

Want more information? Go to the sites and links below! Good luck on your fitness journey!

Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by My Fitness Pal
Lose It
My Diet Coach

