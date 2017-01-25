Bacon macaroni and cheese cupcakes

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Ingredients:

1 and ½ cups of crushed ritz crackers

½ stick of butter melted

½ stick of butter cut into small pieces

2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar

4 cups of cooked elbow macaroni cooked and drained, but kept hot

2 large eggs beaten

½ cup crispy cooked bacon

½ cup milk

¼ cup sour cream

¼ tsp of salt

¼ tsp of red pepper flakes

How to:

Preheat oven to 350. Take a 12-cup muffin tin and spray it with pam. Then take half the cheese and combine with eggs, milk sour cream, cold butter pieces, salt pepper flakes, and bacon. Pour into macaroni and stir. Combine crackers and melted butter and one cup of cheddar cheese. Divide mixture evenly into 12 cups and press firmly into bottom and up sides of muffin tin. Next add the macaroni mixture and top with more cheese. Bake for about 25 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and browned. Let cool a bit before unmolding.

