Atmosphere causing issues with viewers using antennas

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Viewers in certain locations called WSFA Wednesday morning after experiencing problems receiving our channel over the air by antenna. Our engineering department says the problem with the signal exists because of the atmospheric conditions.  

According to Morris Pollock the Director of Technology at the station, the thermal layering of the atmosphere is causing the problem with our broadcast signal. This is most likely due to "tropospheric ducting," which is a situation created by particular temperature effects in the atmosphere that are allowing distant TV signals to interfere with our local signal.  Once the thermal layer clears a bit, the problem should fix itself. 

Pollock says he expects local reception will return to normal around 10 or 11 a.m. 

