Crews working to restore service to Wiregrass Co-op customers

Wiregrass Electric Co-op crews are working to restore power to customers after a pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday.

According to WEC officials, about 1300 customers are without power at this time. A circuit that connects to the pole had to be shut down so that the final work to the pole could be done safely. 

We will update this story once power is restored. 

